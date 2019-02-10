Spurs beat Foxes to stay in title race

Tottenham kept in touch with their Premier League title rivals with a 3-1 win over Leicester at Wembley.

Davinson Sanchez's first Spurs goal put them in front, before Foxes substitute Jamie Vardy missed a penalty with his first touch of the game after an hour.

Christian Eriksen capitalised on the let-off to double the advantage but Vardy converted Ricardo Pereira's low cross to set up a tense finish.

Son Heung-min made sure of three points in stoppage time.