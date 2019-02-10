Match ends, Benfica 10, CD Nacional 0.
Benfica score 10 in league win over Nacional
-
- From the section European Football
Benfica became the first team since 1965 to score 10 goals in a Portuguese top-flight match as they thrashed struggling Nacional.
The Lisbon side, who are one point behind leaders Porto, led after 33 seconds through Alex Grimaldo.
Haris Seferovic scored twice but they were only 3-0 up at the break.
Jonas' last-minute goal, his second of the game, made it 10-0 after strikes from Joao Felix, Pizzi, Ferro, Ruben Dias, Jonas and Rafa Silva.
Benfica were also the last team to achieve the feat, beating the now defunct Seixal 11-3 in on the penultimate day of 1964-65.
Line-ups
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben Dias
- 97Reis Ferreira
- 3Grimaldo
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22SamarisBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMorris Luísat 62'minutes
- 8Appelt Pires
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 14SeferovicSubstituted forGonçalves Oliveiraat 73'minutes
- 79SequeiraSubstituted forKrovinovicat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
- 18Salvio
- 20Krovinovic
- 61Morris Luís
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
CD Nacional
- 13Martins Guimaraes
- 22Alves de Souza
- 44de Freitas Filho
- 33Rosic
- 20Neves FerreiraSubstituted forJoao Quemboat 17'minutes
- 6AlhassanSubstituted forArabidzeat 45'minutes
- 80Rodrigues Gonçalves
- 21MarakisSubstituted forRiascosat 84'minutes
- 19Gomes Camacho
- 77Rashidov
- 26Palocevic
Substitutes
- 1Framelin
- 4Rodrigues Coelho
- 7Arabidze
- 10de Lima Barcelos
- 18Riascos
- 23Joao Quembo
- 35Róchez
- Referee:
- Nuno Almeida
- Attendance:
- 54,810
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 10, CD Nacional 0.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 10, CD Nacional 0. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, CD Nacional. Daniel tries a through ball, but Sardor Rashidov is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 9, CD Nacional 0. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pizzi.
Attempt saved. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pizzi.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 8, CD Nacional 0. Jonas (Benfica) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, CD Nacional. Brayan Riascos replaces Sérgio Marakis.
Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Júlio César (CD Nacional).
Offside, Benfica. Jonas tries a through ball, but Filip Krovinovic is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sérgio Marakis (CD Nacional) because of an injury.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Sérgio Marakis.
Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas.
Attempt saved. Jonas (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross.
Filip Krovinovic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kalindi (CD Nacional).
Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sérgio Marakis (CD Nacional).
Foul by Jonas (Benfica).
Kalindi (CD Nacional) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Jonas replaces Haris Seferovic.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
João Camacho (CD Nacional) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Pires (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by André Almeida with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Filip Krovinovic replaces João Félix.
Foul by Florentino Luís (Benfica).
Witi (CD Nacional) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sérgio Marakis (CD Nacional).
Foul by Rafa (Benfica).
Sérgio Marakis (CD Nacional) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 7, CD Nacional 0. Rúben Dias (Benfica) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Witi (CD Nacional).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Florentino Luís replaces Andreas Samaris.
Corner, CD Nacional. Conceded by Ferro.