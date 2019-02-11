Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts duo Steven Naismith and Arnold Djoum are wanted as free agents at the end of the season by Birmingham City. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is confident Oliver Burke will shake off an injury scare to terrify Valencia in the Europa League on Thursday. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, recently loaned out to Kilmarnock, is confident he has a future at Celtic. (Scotsman)

Manager Steven Gerrard admits Rangers must learn to adapt to the loss of Alfredo Morelos after drawing a blank in the first game of their top goalscorer's three-match suspension. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen have found the natural successor to Adam Rooney, the club's top scorer in each of the last four seasons, in Sam Cosgrove, according to manager Derek McInnes. (Times, subscription required)

Rangers' Scott Arfield hails 20-year-old team-mate Ross McCrorie as the best midfield "firefighter" in Scottish football. (Daily Record)

And Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield thinks Kilmarnock's Alan Power "went for the ball" when he caught Ryan Jack on the head with a high challenge on Saturday. (Sun)

Marc McNulty reveals how seeing a photograph of his son Freddie sporting a Hibs strip after a spell in hospital with pneumonia helped him grab his first goal for the Easter Road club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Valencia boss Marcelino says his team are "tired" ahead of their Europa League visit to Celtic following a hectic schedule. (Scotsman)

Dundee fan Gair Anderson has racked up 36,000 air miles jetting back and forth between Hong Kong and Dens Road this season but has yet to see his team win a single home league match this season. (Evening Telegraph)