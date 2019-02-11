Gary Hamilton: Glenavon manager says it is 'abysmal' to play twice in three days

Player-manager Hamilton was up front for Glenavon in Saturday's win over Ards

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has claimed it is a "disgrace" for part-time footballers to have to play two games in three days.

The Lurgan Blues host Dungannon Swifts in a rearranged Irish Cup sixth-round tie on Monday night.

It is one of four ties taking place that were originally scheduled for 2 February, with all eight sides involved having played on Saturday.

"It's absolutely abysmal," said Hamilton.

"To ask part-time players to play two games in three days is a disgrace. If you look at any full-time league, whether it is England, Spain or Scotland, they wouldn't ask full-time players to do it.

"The lack of consideration for part-time players here is really obvious.

"The Irish Cup is the biggest cup competition in this country and you want to put on a good show for the spectators. For me, everyone has been let down - players, sponsors and supporters."

Uefa regulations state that senior leagues cannot play on the same night as Champions League fixtures, which are taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and next.

However, Hamilton feels a better alternative could have been found.

"I know it's a Champions League night but common sense could have prevailed," he added.

"You have to find another way, I just feel it is ridiculous."

The other Irish Cup ties taking place on Monday evening will see Ballinamallard United hosting Carrick Rangers, Portadown travelling to Ballymena United and Warrenpoint Town welcoming Queen's University.

The matches were postponed on 2 February because the pitches were frozen.