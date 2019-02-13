Daniel James: Swans winger fine to face Leeds after collapsed move - Potter

Swansea City winger Daniel James (left) was born in Yorkshire

Swansea City manager Graham Potter believes Daniel James will relish the chance to play at Elland Road after the collapse of his move to Leeds United.

Swansea head to Yorkshire to face Leeds on Wednesday - and Potter will have no qualms about using James.

The 21-year-old winger was on the brink of joining Leeds on January transfer deadline day only for Swansea to pull out of the deal at the last minute.

"I've no concerns about Dan's temperament," said Potter,

"He'll just get on with his football and will enjoy going there.

"At the end of the day he's done nothing wrong. He is a footballer who was in the middle of a situation and he's got nothing to apologise for.

"He's just here to play football. He'll do his best and we look forward to watching him play."

James was poised to join Leeds on loan with a permanent deal to follow in the summer if Marcelo Bielsa's team - who are currently second in the Championship - win promotion.

Potter feels James, who put in a solid shift in Swansea's weekend win over Millwall, will thrive on playing in front of the vociferous Leeds crowd.

"Players respond to that - certainly players who have a possibility to play at a good level, which Dan has," he added.

Wayne Routledge joined Swansea City from Newcastle United in August 2011

James is one of a crop of youngsters who have come to the fore at the Liberty Stadium this season following Swansea's relegation from the Premier League.

With a raft of senior players departing as the club cut costs, the likes of James, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, George Byers and Oli McBurnie have seized the chance to make an impression.

"If there's no opportunity to show what they can do it's very difficult, but that's what we've been able to create this season and I'm very pleased that collectively they have stood up and taken that opportunity," Potter said.

"A big congratulations to everybody at the academy who allows that development to happen.

"That allows us to use players who are desperate to play for Swansea City, and that's a great thing to have."

Potter, meanwhile, says one of Swansea's few senior players, Wayne Routledge, could still be at the club next season.

The 34-year-old's current deal expires this summer but he has been in good form of late.

"It's great for Wayne that he's had that opportunity to play and he's contributed," Potter said.

"He is someone we will talk to at the right time and when we have got something to announce, we will announce it."