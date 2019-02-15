Ross County v East Fife
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Watch on BBC Alba & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Ross County
- 21Munro
- 2Fraser
- 44Grivosti
- 12Boyle
- 28van der Weg
- 14Mullin
- 24Paton
- 6Draper
- 31Armstrong
- 27Stewart
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 1Fox
- 7Gardyne
- 8Lindsay
- 9Mckay
- 16Spence
- 43Wallace
- 46Murray
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 17Meggatt
- 18Linton
- 6Watson
- 14Watt
- 16Davidson
- 3Docherty
- 8Slattery
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 9Court
- 10Smith
- 19Currie
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamEast Fife
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Match report to follow.