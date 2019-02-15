Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-Final
Ross County1East Fife0

Ross County v East Fife

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 21Munro
  • 2Fraser
  • 44Grivosti
  • 12Boyle
  • 28van der Weg
  • 14Mullin
  • 24Paton
  • 6Draper
  • 31Armstrong
  • 27Stewart
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 1Fox
  • 7Gardyne
  • 8Lindsay
  • 9Mckay
  • 16Spence
  • 43Wallace
  • 46Murray

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 17Meggatt
  • 18Linton
  • 6Watson
  • 14Watt
  • 16Davidson
  • 3Docherty
  • 8Slattery
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 9Court
  • 10Smith
  • 19Currie
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Match report to follow.

