Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Roma2FC Porto1

Roma 2-1 FC Porto: Nicolo Zaniolo scores twice in win for hosts

Nicolo Zaniolo
Nicolo Zaniolo is the second youngest Italian to ever score a Champions League goal - only behind Mario Balotelli

Nicolo Zaniolo's two goals gave Roma the edge over Porto in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

The teenager, one of Roma's few bright sparks in a poor season, controlled Edin Dzeko's pass before drilling a low effort past Iker Casillas.

He added a second from six yards out after Dzeko's 20-yard shot hit the post.

But Porto got an away goal when Adrian Lopez scored after Tiquinho Soares' mis-hit shot landed in his path.

Roma, who are sixth in Serie A, had the better chances, with Dzeko having a shot tipped on to the post by Casillas.

It is a first defeat for Porto - excluding penalty shootouts - in 27 games. They had won their last five Champions League matches to come through the group stages unbeaten.

The second leg in Porto is on Wednesday, 6 March.

Who is Zaniolo?

Roma signed Zaniolo from Inter Milan for £4m (4.5m euros) in the summer as part of the £33m move that took Radja Nainggolan in the other direction.

Called up to the Italy squad before even making a Serie A appearance, he made his Roma debut against Real Madrid in the Champions League in September.

He has gone on to make 22 appearances, scoring five goals - two more than Nainggolan has managed for Inter Milan.

Against Porto, he became the youngest Italian player to score two goals in a Champions League game - and came off to a standing ovation with five minutes left.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 83Mirante
  • 24Florenzi
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 4Cristante
  • 16De Rossi
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forNzonziat 83'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forSantonat 87'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 92El ShaarawyBooked at 88minsSubstituted forKluivertat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Olsen
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 15Marcano
  • 18Santon
  • 27Pastore
  • 34Kluivert
  • 42Nzonzi

FC Porto

  • 1Casillas
  • 3Militão
  • 28Felipe
  • 33Pepe
  • 13Telles
  • 25OtávioSubstituted forSantos Fortesat 84'minutes
  • 22Danilo
  • 16HerreraBooked at 74mins
  • 8BrahimiSubstituted forLópezat 68'minutes
  • 29das Chagas Soares dos Santos
  • 37Andrade dos SantosSubstituted forPereiraat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pereira
  • 6Almeida Costa
  • 7Santos Fortes
  • 10Torres
  • 20López
  • 21Pereira
  • 26Vaná
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
Attendance:
51,727

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 2, FC Porto 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 2, FC Porto 1.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Justin Kluivert replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.

Booking

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Eder Militão (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Davide Santon replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.

Attempt blocked. Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrián López.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Hernâni replaces Otávio.

Eder Militão (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Attempt missed. Héctor Herrera (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Steven Nzonzi replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 2, FC Porto 1. Adrián López (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tiquinho Soares.

Attempt missed. Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrián López with a headed pass.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 2, FC Porto 0. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Edin Dzeko (Roma) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. André Pereira replaces Fernando.

Héctor Herrera (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

Attempt saved. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.

Booking

Héctor Herrera (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Héctor Herrera (FC Porto).

Daniele De Rossi (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Fernando (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrián López.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 1, FC Porto 0. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Adrián López replaces Yacine Brahimi because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto) because of an injury.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Iker Casillas.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Cristante with a cross.

Héctor Herrera (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a headed pass.

Hand ball by Eder Militão (FC Porto).

Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.

