Scottish Cup draw: Holders Celtic to face Hibernian in quarter-finals

There will be two replays ahead of the quarter-final ties next month

Holders Celtic will travel to Easter Road to face Hibernian in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen will host Premiership rivals Kilmarnock or Rangers, while Partick Thistle will play Hearts at home.

And there will be a Championship clash between Dundee United and the winner of the Highland derby replay between Ross County and Inverness.

Brendan Rodgers' side defeated St Johnstone 5-0 to book their place in the last eight on Sunday.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock or Rangers

Dundee United v Ross County or Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

Hibernian v Celtic

Ties to be played weekend of 2 March 2019.