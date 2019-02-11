Irish Cup: Dungannon, Ballymena, Ballinamallard and Warrenpoint through

From the section

Paul McElroy's penalty proved enough to give Dungannon Swifts victory at Glenavon in Monday's all-Premiership Irish Cup tie at Mourneview Park.

The Swifts will be at home in the last eight against Ballinamallard United, who were 1-0 winners over fellow Championship side Carrick Rangers.

Ballymena United will face Crusaders in the quarter-finals after coming from a goal down to beat Portadown 4-1.

Warrenpoint Town saw off Queen's University 2-0 at Milltown.

Premiership club Town will be at home to Amateur League Division 1A team Larne Tech Old Boys in the quarter-finals on 2 March.

Glenavon, winners in 2014 and 2016, had prioritised the cup having had a disappointing run of Premiership results.

They started brightly but the McElroy penalty turned out to be a telling blow.

McElroy was tripped by Seamus Sharkey and then got up to score the 15th-minute spot-kick.

Dungannon, managed by former Glenavon defender Kris Lindsay, have never won the Irish Cup, losing to Linfield in a penalty shootout in their only final appearance in 2007.

Adam Lecky netted twice in Ballymena's comeback win over Portadown

Former Linfield player Adam Salley put Championship team Portadown into an early lead away to Ballymena, but United quickly equalised through a Cathair Friel penalty after a foul on Jonathan Addis.

Two goals by striker Adam Lecky put David Jeffrey's side in control with defender Jim Ervin getting the fourth.

Philip Donnelly put Warrenpoint in front against Queen's before a Matthew Torrens own goal doubled their advantage.

Josh McIlwaine was Ballinamallard's 18th-minute goal scorer in their narrow home victory over Carrick Rangers.

