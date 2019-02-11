Spanish La Liga
Alavés2Levante0

Alaves fans hold mock funeral in protest against TV rescheduling

Alaves supporters dressed in black carrying a mock coffin in protest during their game against Levante
Alaves supporters dressed in black and carried a mock coffin in protest at their game being switched to a Monday night for live TV coverage

Alaves supporters held a mock funeral during their La Liga win over Levante in protest at the match being switched to Monday night for live TV coverage.

A large number of fans also boycotted the kick-off, entering the ground five minutes late.

A banner saying 'RIP Football' was held up as fans dressed in black carried a coffin into the stadium.

Victor Laguardia and Jony Rodriguez scored as Alaves claimed a 2-0 victory to move up to sixth in the table.

Fans also protested about fixture changes during their game against Athletic Bilbao on 17 December.

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 15Navarro Jiménez
  • 5LaguardiaBooked at 70mins
  • 6Maripán
  • 3Duarte
  • 20BrasanacBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 75'minutes
  • 8PinaBooked at 48mins
  • 22Wakaso
  • 11InuiSubstituted forRolanat 88'minutes
  • 12CalleriSubstituted forBastónat 90'minutes
  • 23Rodríguez Menéndez

Substitutes

  • 2Vigaray
  • 7Blanco
  • 9Rolan
  • 10Guidetti
  • 13Sivera
  • 18Bastón
  • 19García Sánchez

Levante

  • 25Fernández
  • 12Andújar Moreno
  • 18CabacoBooked at 44mins
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 22LunaBooked at 80minsSubstituted forDwamenaat 86'minutes
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 5Doukouré
  • 17VukcevicSubstituted forBardhiat 60'minutes
  • 7SimonSubstituted forMayoralat 67'minutes
  • 9Martí
  • 11Morales

Substitutes

  • 2Mayoral
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 10Bardhi
  • 13Olazábal
  • 19López
  • 20Dwamena
  • 27López de la Manzanara
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
10,394

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Alavés 2, Levante 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alavés 2, Levante 0.

Goal!

Goal! Alavés 2, Levante 0. Jony (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raphael Dwamena (Levante).

Tomás Pina (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raphael Dwamena (Levante).

Foul by Diego Rolan (Alavés).

Jason (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Borja Bastón replaces Jonathan Calleri.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Diego Rolan replaces Takashi Inui.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Raphael Dwamena replaces Antonio Luna.

Attempt blocked. Jason (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Alavés).

Rúben Vezo (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Antonio Luna (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Antonio Luna (Levante).

Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.

Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Luna.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Alavés).

Coke (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enis Bardhi (Levante).

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Manu García replaces Darko Brasanac.

Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rúben Vezo (Levante).

Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).

Borja Mayoral (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.

Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Alavés) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right. Assisted by Jony with a headed pass.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Ximo Navarro.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.

Booking

Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Víctor Laguardia (Alavés).

Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Takashi Inui (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 11th February 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona23156260233751
2Real Madrid23143640271345
3Atl Madrid23128333171644
4Sevilla23107638251337
5Getafe239862819935
6Alavés2310582427-335
7Real Betis239592629-332
8Valencia2361342420431
9Real Sociedad238782725231
10Eibar237973132-130
11Leganés237882527-229
12Espanyol2384112737-1028
13Ath Bilbao2351262328-527
14Levante2376103242-1027
15Real Valladolid236891928-926
16Celta Vigo2366113539-424
17Girona235992333-1024
18Rayo Vallecano2365122740-1323
19Villarreal2331192331-820
20Huesca2346132339-1618
View full Spanish La Liga table

