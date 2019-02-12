Match ends, Fenerbahçe 1, Zenit St Petersburg 0.
Fenerbahce 1-0 Zenit St Petersburg: Victor Moses helps hosts to Europa League win
Victor Moses made his first Fenerbahce start as they beat Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League last 32 first leg.
The Chelsea loanee set up the only goal as he knocked on a corner to Islam Slimani to smash home.
Zenit, in their first competitive game for two months, missed a penalty when Robert Mak's kick was brilliantly tipped on to the bar by Harun Tekin.
The game was being played on Tuesday because Fener's Istanbul rivals Galatasaray are at home on Thursday.
Line-ups
Fenerbahçe
- 35Tekin
- 4IslaBooked at 14mins
- 37Skrtel
- 44CiftpinarBooked at 31mins
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 32Marques Siqueira
- 5Topal
- 99ElmasSubstituted forA Ayewat 72'minutes
- 8MosesSubstituted forPotukat 84'minutes
- 31Slimani
- 28ValbuenaSubstituted forNeustädterat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Demirel
- 6Köybasi
- 7Potuk
- 19Ozbayrakli
- 20A Ayew
- 22Frey
- 33Neustädter
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99Lunev
- 2AnyukovBooked at 40mins
- 6Ivanovic
- 44RakitskiyBooked at 5mins
- 15NabiullinSubstituted forSmolnikovat 61'minutes
- 20MakBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMarchisioat 85'minutes
- 25Barrios
- 8Kranevitter
- 33Azevedo Júnior
- 11DriussiSubstituted forAzmounat 74'minutes
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 7Azmoun
- 10Marchisio
- 13Novo Neto
- 19Smolnikov
- 27Ozdoev
- 29Zabolotny
- 41Kerzhakov
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fenerbahçe 1, Zenit St Petersburg 0.
Sadik Ciftpinar (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Fenerbahçe. Roman Neustädter replaces Mathieu Valbuena.
André Ayew (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg).
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Claudio Marchisio tries a through ball, but Sardar Azmoun is caught offside.
André Ayew (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Islam Slimani (Fenerbahçe).
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. André Ayew (Fenerbahçe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Valbuena.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Claudio Marchisio replaces Robert Mak.
Substitution
Substitution, Fenerbahçe. Alper Potuk replaces Victor Moses.
Sadik Ciftpinar (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt missed. Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Fenerbahçe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jailson.
Attempt saved. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Mak with a cross.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Sadik Ciftpinar.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Sardar Azmoun replaces Sebastián Driussi.
Substitution
Substitution, Fenerbahçe. André Ayew replaces Eljif Elmas.
Sadik Ciftpinar (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahçe).
Hernani (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Robert Mak (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Mak (Zenit St Petersburg).
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Mehmet Topal.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Mauricio Isla.
Sadik Ciftpinar (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt missed. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Sadik Ciftpinar.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Attempt blocked. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Igor Smolnikov replaces Elmir Nabiullin.
Attempt saved. Mathieu Valbuena (Fenerbahçe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mauricio Isla.