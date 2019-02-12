Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen with a cross.
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 21Foyth
- 6D Sánchez
- 4Alderweireld
- 24AurierBooked at 12mins
- 17Sissoko
- 8Winks
- 5Vertonghen
- 23Eriksen
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 27Lucas Moura
Substitutes
- 2Trippier
- 3Rose
- 11Lamela
- 12Wanyama
- 18Llorente
- 22Gazzaniga
- 52Skipp
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5Hakimi
- 36Toprak
- 2Zagadou
- 4Diallo
- 19Dahoud
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 10Götze
- 22Pulisic
Substitutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 18Balerdi
- 20Philipp
- 27Wolf
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Second Half
Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Attempt saved. Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
Foul by Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur).
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Foyth.
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt saved. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).
Booking
Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davinson Sánchez with a headed pass.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez tries a through ball, but Christian Eriksen is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
MATCH STATS
- Tottenham and Dortmund are facing each other for the third time in the last four seasons in European competition. Their head-to-head record is balanced, with two wins each.
- Tottenham won their two previous encounters with Dortmund in the Champions League; this came in last season's group stages (3-1 at Wembley, 2-1 at the Signal Iduna Park).
- All 19 goals scored in the Champions League this season by Tottenham (nine) and Borussia Dortmund (10) have come from open play.
- Dortmund have never failed to score against Tottenham in European competition (four games).
- Dortmund have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the fifth time in their last six campaigns while this is the first time Tottenham have reached the knockout phase in consecutive seasons.
Borussia Dortmund
- No team has scored more goals in the last 15 minutes of Champions League games this season than Borussia Dortmund (five). Their bench has also been the most clinical with five goals coming from substitutes.
- No team conceded fewer Champions League goals than Borussia Dortmund in this season's group stages (two in six games).
- Raphael Guerreiro has scored four of Borussia Dortmund's last five goals in the Champions League. He is the top Portuguese scorer in this season's competition (four goals).
Tottenham
- Among the 16 remaining teams in the Champions League, Tottenham were the only side to post a negative goal difference in this season's group stages (-1).
- Eight of Tottenham's nine goals in the Champions League this season have come in the second half (89%).
- Kane has been directly involved in 48% of Tottenham's goals in the Champions League over the last three seasons (16/33), scoring 13 times and assisting on three occasions.