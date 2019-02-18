Championship
QPR19:45West Brom
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion

Jay Rodriguez in action for West Brom
West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez netted his 17th league goal of the season against Aston Villa on Saturday
Follow live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:30 GMT

QPR boss Steve McClaren has no new injury worries following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Watford on Friday.

R's centre-back Joel Lynch (back) is a doubt, while Angel Rangel (thigh) and Geoff Cameron (ankle) remain sidelined.

West Bromwich Albion striker Dwight Gayle serves the second game of his two-match ban for 'diving'.

Striker Hal Robson-Kanu will be assessed, but midfielder James Morrison and winger Matt Phillips (both ankle) are out.

Rangers have lost their past five Championship games, and are winless in seven matches in the league.

Match facts

  • QPR were beaten 7-1 in this season's reverse fixture against West Brom - the most goals they've conceded in a single league season against an opponent is 11 versus Manchester United in 1968-69.
  • The last five league meetings between QPR (11) and West Brom (15) have seen a total of 26 goals scored, with the Baggies winning three of those games (L2).
  • QPR have taken fewer Championship points in 2019 than any other side (1 - P6 W0 D1 L5).
  • West Bromwich Albion have won nine away league matches this season - only one fewer than in their previous three seasons combined (10).
  • QPR striker Matt Smith has been involved in 16 goals in his last 16 Championship starts (8 goals, 8 assists).
  • Jay Rodriguez has had a hand in 10 goals in his last nine Championship appearances for West Brom (7 goals, 3 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom32169764402457
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3114984336751
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR31116143947-839
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
