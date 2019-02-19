League One
Portsmouth19:45Bristol Rovers
Venue: Fratton Park

Portsmouth v Bristol Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th February 2019

  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
  • BarnsleyBarnsley19:45BurtonBurton Albion
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • RochdaleRochdale19:45WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • SunderlandSunderland19:45GillinghamGillingham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton33218466283871
2Barnsley32198559283165
3Portsmouth32179654351960
4Sunderland311514253302359
5Charlton33168948331556
6Doncaster31158858391953
7Peterborough33141095144752
8Blackpool32121283428648
9Coventry33137133637-146
10Fleetwood33129124436845
11Wycombe331110124247-543
12Burton32119124240242
13Southend33124174344-140
14Scunthorpe33117154057-1740
15Plymouth33108154053-1338
16Accrington30910112940-1137
17Gillingham32106164253-1136
18Walsall3398163453-1935
19Rochdale3297163863-2534
20Bristol Rovers3189143034-433
21Oxford Utd32712133848-1033
22Shrewsbury32712133444-1033
23Bradford3396183652-1633
24Wimbledon3275202348-2526
View full League One table

Top Stories