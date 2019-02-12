Michail Antonio: Clubs should be docked points for fans' racial abuse

Michail Antonio scored for West Ham during a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last week

Clubs should be docked points or forced to play behind closed doors if their fans are guilty of racial abuse at games, says West Ham's Michail Antonio.

The latest in a number of recent high-profile incidents saw Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah targeted at West Ham's London Stadium last week.

The club handed evidence to the police and vowed to ban the fan for life, but Antonio says authorities must do more.

"Finding an individual does nothing," said the West Ham forward.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: "That one person, he gets banned for life but no-one has a picture of his face. He can get back into the stadium."

In December, Chelsea suspended four supporters from attending matches while a police investigation into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was taking place.

The club said evidence of racist behaviour will result in "severe sanctions, including bans".

Antonio wants to see the Football Association impose stricter sanctions on clubs where such incidents take place.

"If you start playing games behind closed doors and deducting points, then the problem is inside themselves, they're going to deal with it themselves," he said.

"If you affect their team, the fans, his friends, are going to turn on him.

"I would blame the FA and Uefa because I don't feel like they're strict enough when it happens. If they want to hammer down on it next season, it could take five or 10 years.

"If they keep thinking of other solutions rather than just hitting it straight on the head, then it could take generations."

Current Uefa regulations state racist or discriminatory behaviour by fans is the responsibility of their clubs and can lead to punishments from partial stadium closures to docked points or disqualification from competitions.

Meanwhile, the FA says it "strongly condemns all forms of discrimination" and "has made huge strides in recent years to ensure that English football is a diverse and inclusive game".

An FA spokesperson added: "Most recently, the FA launched its 'In Pursuit of Progress' inclusion plan which has clear targets and ambitions to make sure our game better reflects modern society.

"This involves creating opportunities in football, both on and off the pitch, for people of all backgrounds.

"We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and encourage all fans and participants who believe that they have been the subject of, or witness to, discriminatory abuse to report it through the appropriate channels: the FA, our County FA network or via our partners at Kick It Out."