Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Burke, Scotland, Valencia

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibs are locked in fresh talks with managerial target Michael Appleton after a last-minute hitch. (Sun)

Oli Burke is set to end his two-year Scotland exile, with recent performances likely to earn him a place in the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino. (Sun)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says Scotland are working on qualifying for Euro 2020 at the first time of asking. (Sun - print edition)

And boss Alex McLeish is prepared to "lean on" managers to ensure key players are released for Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign. (Daily Record)

Kieran Tierney is desperate to make his Celtic comeback in the Europa League against Valencia on Thursday. (Sun)

Valencia players are not happy with the new Europa League match ball. When winger Concalo Guedes complained about it, he was told: "You'll need to qualify for the Champions League if you don't like it." (Marca)

Kilmarnock's Alan Power will find out on Tuesday whether he faces a ban for his challenge on Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack. (Sun)

Oran Kearney feels he was always going to be up against it at St Mirren due to the mess the side was in when he took charge. (Herald)

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill was disappointed not to be able to recall defender Joe Worrall from his loan at Rangers, but a clause in the deal stopped him from doing so. (Daily Record)

Ex-Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson is on the verge of winning the league title with Indian side Real Kashmir in their first ever season in the top flight. (Football Scotland)

Many Rangers fans have slammed the "insulting" ticket prices for their Scottish Cup replay with Kilmarnock. (Football Scotland)