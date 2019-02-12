Luton Town: Mick Harford to remain manager for rest of season

Mick Harford is in his second spell as caretaker manager of Luton Town

Mick Harford will remain manager of League One leaders Luton Town for the remainder of the season.

Former Hatters striker Harford was appointed caretaker boss in January after Nathan Jones left to join Stoke.

Luton, who are six points clear at the top, have won five in a row since Jones' departure and are unbeaten in their past 19 league games.

Chief executive Gary Sweet confirmed the club will look to confirm a longer-term appointment in the summer.

The announcement that Harford is to stay on for the rest of the season was made on his 60th birthday.

"I can't explain what a privilege it is to be asked to carry on guiding this fantastic group of players through the remaining 15 games of this season," he told the club website.

"To a man, whether they have been playing, behind me on the bench or sitting in the stand injured, they have been magnificent for the past month and I am thrilled to be their manager."

Luton have the chance to break a 50-year-old club record on Saturday if they can avoid defeat at Fleetwood and extend their unbeaten league run to 20 matches.