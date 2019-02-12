Carly Telford: England goalkeeper signs extended contract

Carly Telford helped Chelsea win the WSL title last season

England goalkeeper Carly Telford has signed an extended contract with Chelsea Women until 2021.

The 31-year-old re-joined the Women's Super League champions in 2017.

She is one of three highly-rated senior keepers on the Blues' books, alongside Sweden stopper Hedvig Lindahl and January signing Ann-Katrin Berger.

"I [am] made up because my deal was up this summer and the earlier you get things done, the better," Telford told Chelsea's website.

"Once they said they was interested in signing me, then I was happy and said I would love to stay."

Telford is expected to be part of the Lionesses squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.