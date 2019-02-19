Oldham Athletic v Morecambe
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|32
|17
|11
|4
|57
|33
|24
|62
|2
|Bury
|33
|17
|9
|7
|63
|39
|24
|60
|3
|Mansfield
|33
|15
|13
|5
|48
|26
|22
|58
|4
|MK Dons
|33
|16
|8
|9
|53
|34
|19
|56
|5
|Forest Green
|33
|14
|12
|7
|50
|32
|18
|54
|6
|Colchester
|33
|15
|8
|10
|53
|36
|17
|53
|7
|Carlisle
|33
|16
|4
|13
|52
|41
|11
|52
|8
|Exeter
|32
|14
|9
|9
|43
|32
|11
|51
|9
|Stevenage
|33
|14
|6
|13
|38
|42
|-4
|48
|10
|Oldham
|32
|12
|10
|10
|50
|39
|11
|46
|11
|Tranmere
|32
|12
|10
|10
|45
|40
|5
|46
|12
|Grimsby
|33
|14
|4
|15
|37
|39
|-2
|46
|13
|Crewe
|33
|13
|7
|13
|39
|42
|-3
|46
|14
|Swindon
|32
|12
|10
|10
|38
|41
|-3
|46
|15
|Newport
|31
|12
|7
|12
|39
|49
|-10
|43
|16
|Northampton
|33
|8
|15
|10
|41
|45
|-4
|39
|17
|Crawley
|33
|11
|5
|17
|36
|46
|-10
|38
|18
|Cambridge
|32
|10
|6
|16
|29
|50
|-21
|36
|19
|Cheltenham
|32
|9
|8
|15
|36
|49
|-13
|35
|20
|Port Vale
|32
|8
|9
|15
|27
|39
|-12
|33
|21
|Morecambe
|32
|8
|8
|16
|33
|50
|-17
|32
|22
|Yeovil
|33
|7
|9
|17
|32
|46
|-14
|30
|23
|Macclesfield
|33
|7
|8
|18
|34
|55
|-21
|29
|24
|Notts County
|32
|6
|10
|16
|33
|61
|-28
|28