Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund flight delayed after England winger forgets passport
-
- From the section European Football
Borussia Dortmund's flight to London for their Champions League encounter against Tottenham on Wednesday was delayed after England winger Jadon Sancho forgot his passport.
The 18-year-old realised his mistake when he arrived at the airport and needed to return home.
Dortmund have arrived in England and will train at Wembley on Tuesday before the first leg of the last-16 tie.
Sancho scored the first as Dortmund drew 3-3 with Hoffenheim on Saturday.