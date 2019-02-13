African Champions League: Simba avenge Ahly mauling

The African Champions League final is set for the end of May

Tanzania's Simba avenged a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Egypt's Al Ahly with a 1-0 win in Group D of the African Champions League.

That was one of the stand-out results on the fourth day of matches in the continent's premier club competition.

Defending champions Esperance have the lead in their pool after a second win of the group stage.

There were also wins for Guinea's Horoya and JSS of Algeria; the three other matches ended in goalless draws.

Ahly pegged back

The build up to Tuesday's matches had been dominated by the suggestion that Al Ahly had the chance to qualify for the quarter finals, with the right set of results.

But they needed to beat Simba in Tanzania, and instead their hosts pulled off a fine victory.

The only goal of the game in Dar es Salaam was scored after 65 minutes by Rwanda international forward Meddie Kagere.

The result leaves Ahly with work to do in their remaining two pool matches, although they are still top, by a point, from their hosts, who have given themselves a great chance of going through.

Former champions AS Vita Club of DR Congo are bottom, having conceded a late goal away from home to go down 1-0 to Algeria's JSS.

Champions win again

Reigning champions Esperance of Tunisia continued the defence of their title with a 2-0 win over visiting Orlando Pirates of South Africa, in a match played behind closed doors because of previous crowd trouble.

Anice Badri gave the holders a lead after 16 minutes with Haythem Jouini adding the second in the 89th minute.

Esperance have eight points from their four matches so far, and lead Pool B by a single point from Guinea's Horoya.

Captain Ocansey Mandela and Yakubu Hudu scored the goals which saw Horoya beat Zimbabwe's FC Platinum 2-0.

Platinum have only a one point to their name so far.

Africain hold off Mazembe

The last time Tunisia's Club Africain met TP Mazembe, the Congolese multiple former champions, they were thrashed 8-0 in a match which resulted in the departure of their coach Chiheb Ellili - even though he had only been in the job a few months.

His replacement, Victor Zvunka, was in charge of his first game on Tuesday, and their defence stood firm to record a 0-0 draw.

Mazembe are clear at the top of this pool with seven points from four games, but the picture is clouded because Egypt's Ismaily and CS Constantine of Algeria have played only two matches so far.

Ismaily were thrown out of the competition because of crowd trouble, only to be reinstated on appeal earlier this month.

Lobi draw with Wydad

With two games remaining in the group phase for most teams, Nigeria's Lobi Stars still have a chance of making it through after a well fought 0-0 draw in Morocco with Wydad Casablanca.

Wydad will feel that is a chance missed, especially as they beat their visitors in the previous game in Nigeria.

Lobi Stars have four points from four games, which leaves them bottom of Pool A, tied with ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast, who were held to a goalless draw by South Africa's visiting Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns and Wydad both have seven points, but it is the South Africans who top the pool on head-to-head record.