Ballymena boss Jeffrey calls on players to 'do themselves justice' in League Cup final

Jeffrey won 31 trophies during 17 and a half years as Linfield manager

League Cup final: Ballymena United v Linfield Venue: Windsor Park Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sport website

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has called on his players to "do themselves justice" in Saturday's League Cup final against Linfield.

Jeffrey is hoping the regret they felt after losing last season's decider to Dungannon Swifts can be a motivation for their Windsor Park showpiece.

It is a third final in a row for the Sky Blues, who beat Carrick Rangers to lift the trophy in 2017.

"We didn't really show up against Dungannon," Jeffrey recalled.

"We put in a huge performance to beat Cliftonville in the semi-final just a week before, but we left Windsor on the day of the final with a certain amount of regret.

"That feeling stays with you for a long, long time and, at the start of this season's competition, I was very keen to reach the final again so that we could do ourselves justice."

History with Linfield not a factor for Jeffrey

Saturday's final is between the Irish Premiership's top two, with David Healy's leaders six points ahead of the Sky Blues. The sides have met three times this season, with Linfield twice winning 2-1 and Ballymena also winning once by the same scoreline.

While Jeffrey accepts his side were most people's favourites in the previous two finals, he has insisted that is not the case against Linfield.

He also stated that, despite enjoying almost 30 hugely successful years as a Linfield player and manager, his history with the Blues will not affect his focus on winning his first cup final against them as manager.

Jeffrey's Ballymena lost 3-1 to Dungannon Swifts in last year's League Cup final

"I'm not being coy but I know better than most the size of Linfield Football Club and the huge amount of resources they have," Jeffrey continued.

"They are also playing very well at the minute and we are punching above our weight. However, we did incredibly well to beat Crusaders in the semi-final - and finals are one-off occasions.

"I have a long history with Linfield and could tell you any number of stories as a fan, player or manager. But I'm now manager of Ballymena and, professionally and emotionally, that's where my loyalties lie.

"We are determined to do our absolute best for this club - and the town - and gain as much success as possible."

Mulgrew not surprised by Ballymena's form

Linfield have won the League Cup more than any other club and are going for their 10th victory in the competition.

However, Saturday will be their first final in 11 years and captain Jamie Mulgrew is the only member of the Blues' dressing room with a League Cup winner's medal.

The midfielder is fully aware of the pressure they are under to lift the cup, but said he and his team-mates know what to expect from Ballymena.

Mulgrew has been impressed by Ballymena this season

"Every game is pressurised at Linfield and you're expected to win every game - that's just the nature of the beast," he said.

"I'm the captain, I have been here long enough and I have learnt how to deal with the pressure.

"It hasn't surprised me at all how well Ballymena have done this season. They recruited well last summer are on our tails in the league for a reason - they are a very good side.

"After not winning the League Cup for so long, it would mean an awful lot to us to be successful on Saturday. There is probably an added incentive as it's now the first trophy of the season up for grabs.

"When we won the Co Antrim Shield a few years ago it was massive for us and spurred us on to the title. This League Cup could do the same this season."

Mulgrew knows Jeffrey and his assistant Bryan McLaughlin well, of course, from their time together at Linfield. While he has the utmost respect for the pair, he believes their presence in the opposition dugout will not be a factor when the final kicks off.

"David, Bryan and myself continue to be good friends and they are doing a great job at Ballymena," he added.

"They brought me to the club and I'm grateful for all they have done for me, but all of us are winners. They are in our way and we have to do all we can to push them out of the way and make sure we win."