Thomas Hitzlsperger named Stuttgart sporting director

Thomas Hitzlsperger (r) was unveiled by Stuttgart president Wolfgang Dietrich on Tuesday

Thomas Hitzlsperger has been named as the sporting director at Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart.

The former Aston Villa and Germany midfielder, 36, made 172 appearances for Stuttgart - winning the 2007 Bundesliga title with them.

He replaces Michael Reschke, who was sacked with the club sitting in the relegation play-off place.

Hitzlsperger, who also played for Chesterfield, West Ham and Everton, has been working as a pundit on German TV.

"I will do my utmost to concentrate our strengths so that we stay up and at the same time set a course for a successful future," said Hitzlsperger, who will be working closely with head coach Markus Weinzierl.