Gabriel Zakuani: Gillingham captain out for rest of season

Gillingham captain Gabriel Zakuani will miss the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury.

The defender, 32, suffered the injury after an aerial collision with Barnsley's Kieffer Moore during the second half of Saturday's match.

Moore was treated by paramedics and then released from hospital on Sunday.

Gills boss Steve Lovell said of Zakuani: "There is no break but he has an operation on Wednesday. [It] is a massive blow for all of us."