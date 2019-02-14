FA Cup fifth-round predictions: Lawro v Radio 1Xtra DJs Big Zuu & Trevor Nelson

Holders Chelsea meet Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round, in a mouth-watering tie that is a repeat of the 2018 final.

Who will win this time? You can find out by watching live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 GMT on Monday.

It is one of two fifth-round games being broadcast live on the BBC, with League One side Doncaster Rovers' home tie with Crystal Palace (Sunday, 16:00 GMT) also to be shown.

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has taken a look at all eight of this weekend's games and given his verdict on who will make it into round five.

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJs Big Zuu & Trevor Nelson have made their predictions too.

Chelsea fan Nelson is reluctant to tempt fate and say they will get through - but cannot help himself in the end.

He told BBC Sport: "United are playing FA Cup football at the moment. They have got their swagger back.

"I think this game is going to be way better than the final was last year - I really do think it is going to be a great game of football.

"I am going to go for a 3-2 result. If I say Chelsea are going to win, they will lose - and if I say Chelsea are going to lose, we will win. So I am damned if i do, and damned if I don't - but I have got to back us to do it."

Big Zuu disagrees over who will prevail at Stamford Bridge, but he is also expecting a thriller.

"I can't lie, this is going to be a stomper," he said. "I feel sorry for United because first they have drawn Arsenal on this cup run and now they have got Chelsea.

"This tie is tense for them but I feel like the pressure is going to make diamonds, and they are going to beat Chelsea 2-0."

Gap = how many league positions separate each team

H/A P = home or away team to win on pens (there are no replays)

LAWRO'S FA CUP FIFTH-ROUND PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

Key: PL = Premier League C = Championship L1 = League One L2 = League Two NL = Non-league H/A = Home/Away (r = replay)

FRIDAY

QPR v Watford (19:45 GMT)

Championship (18th) v Premier League (8th) Who did they beat? 4R: Portsmouth (L1) H/r 4R: Newcastle (PL) A 3R: Leeds (C) H 3R: Woking (NL) A

There are only seven Premier League teams left in the FA Cup and at least one more will go out this round because Chelsea play Manchester United.

For Championship teams such as QPR - and lower - getting to the quarter-finals is massive because of the amount of prize money and TV money they will get, as well as the kudos.

I don't see Steve McClaren's team making it to the last eight, though.

QPR are on a bad run in the league, and have lost their past five games, but I also think Watford will be able to deal with their physicality, as well as having more quality.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Big Zuu's prediction: 0-2

Trevor Nelson's prediction: 0-2

SATURDAY

Brighton v Derby County (12:30 GMT)

Premier League (14th) v Championship (7th) Who did they beat? 4R: West Brom (C) A/r 4R: Accrington (L1) A 3R: Bournemouth (PL) A 3R: Southampton (PL) A/r

Derby have just slipped out of the Championship play-off places but I don't think that matters too much at the moment.

They are not going to get automatic promotion now but they are still having a decent season and, as long as they are in touch with the top six going into late March, they will have every chance of making it.

The Rams have already beaten one Premier League team on the south coast, beating Southampton on penalties in round three.

But I just think Brighton will be lying in wait for them at the weekend, and I think we will see their manager Chris Hughton pick a strong line-up for this tie.

The Seagulls need a positive result to give them a lift after their poor form in the league, and I think they will get one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Big Zuu's prediction: 1-2

Trevor Nelson's prediction: 1-1 (Brighton to win on penalties)

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

League One (24th) v Championship (20th) Who did they beat? 4R: West Ham (PL) H 4R: Everton (PL) H 3R: Fleetwood (L1) A 3R: Hull (C) H 2R: Halifax (NL) A 1R: Haringey Borough (NL) A

Both of these teams beat Premier League opposition in the last round, but neither of them are in great form in the league.

I think this one will be very tight, but I just have a feeling Millwall will take it on penalties.

Having seen them play in the Championship this season, they are very difficult to play against and they won't be frightened by the prospect of going to Kingsmeadow.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Millwall to win on penalties)

Big Zuu's prediction: 0-1

Trevor Nelson's prediction: 0-2

Newport v Man City (17:30 GMT)

League Two (15th) v Premier League (1st) Who did they beat? 4R: Middlesbrough (C) H/r 4R: Burnley (PL) H 3R: Leicester (PL) H 3R: Rotherham (PL) H 2R: Wrexham (NL) H/r 1R: Met Police (NL) A

Manchester City went out of the FA Cup to a League One team, Wigan, at this stage last season and City boss Pep Guardiola will be wary of another shock.

Guardiola can make a lot of changes to his team without seriously weakening it, but he has got to pick a side that can cope with Newport's approach.

You would think he will know what to expect - the Welsh side will be looking to get the ball in the box as much and as quickly as possible, and the pitch at Rodney Parade is not great either.

City have got to deal with it, and the fact there are no replays from this round onwards adds an extra edge to this tie, because it will be settled on the night - they cannot take the tie back to the Etihad Stadium like Tottenham did when they drew in the fourth round last season and won at Wembley.

I still think City will get the job done though. I cannot see him taking Newport too lightly.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Big Zuu's prediction: It's a bit tense man. I feel sorry for my Welsh brothers. I feel like City are going to come through and be the dominant force. 0-6

Trevor Nelson's prediction: City are now top of the table again now and I think Pep Guardiola wants to win everything - so I don't think this City team are going to slip up. I think the best Newport can do here is maybe score a goal but my prediction is 1-3. The dream is over, I am sorry.

SUNDAY

Bristol City v Wolves (13:00 GMT)

Championship (5th) v Premier League (7th) Who did they beat? 4R: Bolton (C) H 4R: Shrewsbury (L1) H/r 3R: Huddersfield (PL) H 3R: Liverpool (PL) H

Wolves had the better chances against Newcastle on Monday and probably should have won that game, but the great thing for them is that they came back to nick a point.

Their late equaliser was not exactly a typical Nuno Espirito Santo goal, but he won't care - his team got themselves a point out of it.

Nuno's side already showed they could scrap when they got past Shrewsbury in the last round. This is not going to be a culture shock for them, though, because Bristol City don't just lump it, they try to play through midfield.

Form-wise, City are absolutely flying too, with nine successive wins in all competitions, but I would still back Wolves to find a way of getting through.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Big Zuu's prediction: 0-3

Trevor Nelson's prediction: 1-2

Doncaster v Crystal Palace (16:00 GMT)

League One (6th) v Premier League (13th) Who did they beat? 4R: Oldham (L2) H 4R: Tottenham (PL) H 3R: Preston (C) A 3R: Grimsby (L2) H 2R: Charlton (L1) A 1R: Chorley (NL) H/r

Doncaster are in the fifth round for the first time in 63 years and they fully deserve to be. They battered my lot, Preston, in round three for starters.

Rovers will fancy their chances in this tie too - they are going well in League One, they are at home and there will be a great atmosphere.

There is a lot of prize money up for grabs too, which would make a huge difference to a club of their size.

Crystal Palace will be ready for all of the above, though. Defensively they are very well organised and I think attack-wise they have been playing well of late too.

Wilfried Zaha could be suspended if he loses his appeal against the red card he was shown against Southampton, but Michy Batshuayi is eligible and I think Palace will win in 90 minutes.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Big Zuu's prediction: I don't see any giant killing here. 0-2

Trevor Nelson's prediction: Doncaster's dream is well and truly alive as far as I am concerned. Palace have got a great offensive team, but everyone fancies this to be a bit of a banana skin. 1-1 (Palace to win on penalties)

Swansea v Brentford (16:00 GMT)

Championship (12th) v Championship (15th) Who did they beat? 4R: Gillingham (L1) H 4R: Barnet (NL) H/r 3R: Aston Villa (C) A 3R: Oxford (L1) H

This is the battle of the Championship mid-table sides, and I think it will be as close as their league positions would suggest.

Brentford's away form has been poor but I don't think that makes much difference here. I am more interested in the Bees' run of results generally because they are one of those Championship sides who tend to go on long runs where they are either very good or bad.

At the moment, they are pretty good - they have only lost one of their past 12 games in all competitions - so I am backing Brentford to stay unbeaten, and get through on penalties.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Brentford to win on penalties)

Big Zuu's prediction: 2-1

Trevor Nelson's prediction: 2-0

MONDAY

Chelsea v Man Utd (19:30 GMT)

Premier League (6th) v Premier League (4th) Who did they beat? 4R: Sheff Wed (C) H 4R: Arsenal (PL) A 3R: Nott'm Forest (C) H 3R: Reading (C) H

Chelsea's performance was pathetic in their 6-0 defeat by Manchester City last weekend.

Whatever the future holds for Blues boss Mauricio Sarri, he did not help himself with the way he used N'Golo Kante in that game.

Sarri went to the home of the champions, knowing how good they are, with a midfielder who is one of the best in the world at protecting his defence in his team - but played him out of position yet again.

It is as if the Chelsea boss thinks that if he does not play Jorginho at the base of his midfield, 'Sarri-ball' won't work.

Well, I am sorry - the first thing you do when you go to City is try to make sure you don't get beaten, and the best chance Chelsea had of doing that was by playing Kante in his best position.

This is actually a good fixture for Chelsea to bounce back, though. Whatever their players think of their manager and his tactics, they will not lack any motivation for a home game against Manchester United.

One of the reasons Paris St-Germain won at Old Trafford on Tuesday was that they were very effective at stopping United, and also very good at keeping the ball.

They were just too clever for United and were almost toying with them at the end.

It is going to be interesting to see how United's interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to his first defeat, because he has had an outstanding run.

On the back of that result come two big games - this one and the home league match against Liverpool next weekend. Those games become huge for him, because they are so important for United's season.

Yes, I know people keep pointing at different games and saying that they are the true test for Solskjaer, but that kind of pressure goes with the job.

PSG in the Champions League, Chelsea in the FA Cup and Liverpool in the league are the type of games United managers are judged on, temporary or not. If he loses all three, then of course people will start questioning him.

Now, everyone is looking at him and asking if he and his players can forget the PSG game and go to Chelsea and win, which is never easy regardless of who is in charge at Stamford Bridge.

I am actually going to go with Chelsea to get through. That might sound bizarre after what I have just said about them, but that is just the way things are with them at the moment.

Let's not forget Chelsea do have some extremely good players, and I do think they can cause United some problems.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Big Zuu's prediction: 0-2

Trevor Nelson's prediction: 3-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

