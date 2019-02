Man Utd 0-2 PSG: How did you rate the players in the Champions League?

Paul Pogba was sent off late on as Manchester United were well beaten by PSG

Manchester United face a tough task to progress after they were well beaten by Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Old Trafford.

Kylian Mbappe scored PSG's second goal and secured top spot in your player rater. It was not such a good night for Paul Pogba though, who was sent off for two yellow cards in the closing stages.