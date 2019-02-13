Emiliano Sala: Caen and Nantes pay tribute to their former striker

Tributes were left outside Caen's stadium in memory of Emiliano Sala

Caen and Nantes paid tribute to their former striker Emiliano Sala during their Ligue 1 match on Wednesday.

Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage of a crashed plane last week.

The players warmed up in t-shirts with the slogan 'Play for Sala', while each Caen player's shirt had the striker's name on the back.

A minute's applause was held in the 14th minute, Sala's squad number at Caen. There was also a pre-match video tribute and commemorative programme.

Nantes won 1-0 thanks to Valentin Rongier's penalty with 10 minutes of the game remaining to move up to 14th in Ligue 1.

Sala spent the second half of the 2014-15 season on loan at Caen, scoring five goals in 13 appearances, before returning to parent club Nantes.

The striker was flying from Nantes to join new side Cardiff City when his plane went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

The body of the plane's pilot, David Ibbotson, has yet to be found and a fundraising appeal to fund an underwater search has seen more than £150,000 donated so far.

