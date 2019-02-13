French Ligue 1
Caen0Nantes1

Emiliano Sala: Caen and Nantes pay tribute to their former striker

Tributes to Emiliano Sala outside Caen's Stadium
Tributes were left outside Caen's stadium in memory of Emiliano Sala

Caen and Nantes paid tribute to their former striker Emiliano Sala during their Ligue 1 match on Wednesday.

Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage of a crashed plane last week.

The players warmed up in t-shirts with the slogan 'Play for Sala', while each Caen player's shirt had the striker's name on the back.

A minute's applause was held in the 14th minute, Sala's squad number at Caen. There was also a pre-match video tribute and commemorative programme.

Nantes won 1-0 thanks to Valentin Rongier's penalty with 10 minutes of the game remaining to move up to 14th in Ligue 1.

Sala spent the second half of the 2014-15 season on loan at Caen, scoring five goals in 13 appearances, before returning to parent club Nantes.

The striker was flying from Nantes to join new side Cardiff City when his plane went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

The body of the plane's pilot, David Ibbotson, has yet to be found and a fundraising appeal to fund an underwater search has seen more than £150,000 donated so far.

Caen and Nantes players gathered for a minute's applause in the 14th minute in memory of Emiliano Sala
Caen and Nantes players gathered for a minute's applause in the 14th minute - Sala's squad number when the striker played for Caen
Caen and Nantes players wearing T-shirts in tribute to Emiliano Sala
The Caen and Nantes players warmed-up in t-shirts with the slogan 'Play for Sala'

Line-ups

Caen

  • 30Samba
  • 21GuilbertBooked at 55mins
  • 14Gradit
  • 24DjikuBooked at 78mins
  • 3ArmougomBooked at 71mins
  • 4DiomandeBooked at 59mins
  • 6OnianguéSubstituted forKhaouiat 62'minutes
  • 18Bammou
  • 10Fajr
  • 13JosephSubstituted forNingaat 72'minutes
  • 12BeauvueSubstituted forCrivelliat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zelazny
  • 2Baysse
  • 5Sankoh
  • 7Khaoui
  • 11Ninga
  • 22Mbengue
  • 27Crivelli

Nantes

  • 30Tatarusanu
  • 5
  • 3Santos Silva
  • 4PalloisBooked at 34mins
  • 25KwatengSubstituted forda Silvaat 90+2'minutes
  • 20GirottoBooked at 34mins
  • 28Rongier
  • 14Traoré
  • 11EyssericSubstituted forTouréat 45'minutes
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 10WarisSubstituted forKrhinat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dupé
  • 2da Silva
  • 12Boschilia
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 19Touré
  • 21Krhin
  • 22Limbombe
Referee:
Willy Delajod
Attendance:
16,627

Match Stats

Home TeamCaenAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Caen 0, Nantes 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Caen 0, Nantes 1.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Brice Samba.

Attempt saved. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Charles Traoré.

Foul by Alexander Djiku (Caen).

Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Edgar Ié.

Attempt blocked. Casimir Ninga (Caen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Fabio replaces Enock Kwateng.

Attempt blocked. Yacine Bammou (Caen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Offside, Caen. Saif-Eddine Khaoui tries a through ball, but Jonathan Gradit is caught offside.

Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Caen).

Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Frederic Guilbert (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Faycal Fajr.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Rene Krhin replaces Majeed Waris.

Foul by Jonathan Gradit (Caen).

Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Caen 0, Nantes 1. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Alexander Djiku (Caen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Alexander Djiku (Caen) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Nantes. Majeed Waris draws a foul in the penalty area.

Hand ball by Enzo Crivelli (Caen).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Enock Kwateng (Nantes) because of an injury.

Foul by Yacine Bammou (Caen).

Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ismael Diomande (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Caen. Casimir Ninga replaces Evens Joseph.

Booking

Yoel Armougom (Caen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yoel Armougom (Caen).

Valentin Rongier (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Majeed Waris (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.

Substitution

Substitution, Caen. Enzo Crivelli replaces Claudio Beauvue.

Attempt missed. Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Majeed Waris with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.

Attempt blocked. Diego Carlos (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Yoel Armougom.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.

Attempt missed. Faycal Fajr (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ismael Diomande.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 13th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22192168135559
2Lille24154542222049
3Lyon24127538271143
4Saint-Étienne2411763530540
5Montpellier23910431191237
6Marseille2411493834437
7Nice2410771923-437
8Rennes2410683431336
9Strasbourg2498740291135
10Reims2481152122-135
11Nîmes249693535033
12Angers247982628-230
13Bordeaux237792325-228
14Nantes2476113033-327
15Toulouse246992334-1127
16Amiens2463151938-1921
17Dijon2355132036-1620
18Monaco2447132341-1819
19Caen2439122033-1318
20Guingamp2335151648-3214
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories