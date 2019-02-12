Kylian Mbappe: PSG striker calls for end to 'scare stories' about injured Neymar

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, only Cristiano Ronaldo (16 goals) has scored more goals in Champions League knockout matches than Kylian Mbappe

Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe called for an end to the "scare stories" about injuries to star players Neymar and Edinson Cavani after he led his side to a 2-0 win at Manchester United.

Neymar and Cavani were absent as PSG scored two away goals in the Champions League last-16 first leg - Mbappe adding to Presnel Kimpembe's opener.

"We need to stop with the scare stories. People need to stop being afraid," the 20-year-old striker said.

"We showed that tonight. We're good."

Brazil forward Neymar has been ruled out until at least April with a broken metatarsal, with French reporter Julien Laurens telling BBC Radio 5 live that there are fears his season might be over altogether.

Uruguay striker Cavani injured his thigh last weekend but could be fit for the second leg in Paris on 6 March.

Media playback is not supported on this device The making of Mbappe

But Mbappe is the club's top scorer, with his goal against United his 23rd of the season in all competitions. His 14th Champions League goal means he has already drawn level with France great Zinedine Zidane.

"Of course Neymar is hugely important and Cavani is fundamental to us, but football is played on the pitch and we showed that today," he said.

"French football must go as far as possible in the European Cup. People must support us - we will support Lyon [against Barcelona] next week.

"We are happy, but it's only half-time in the tie and we need to continue preparing well, because I think in the last 20 minutes we dropped off a bit physically."