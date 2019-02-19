Championship
Derby19:45Millwall
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Millwall

Ashley Cole
Ashley Cole scored his first goal for Derby in the FA Cup fifth-round loss at Brighton on Saturday
Frank Lampard could hand a first Derby County start to Ashley Cole against Millwall for their Championship game.

Jack Marriott and George Evans are both pushing to start after coming off the bench against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Neil Harris is likely to avoid making too many changes to the side that beat AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, but striker Tom Elliott could start after illness.

Full-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) remains out meaning Murray Wallace will continue at left-back.

Derby County manager Frank Lampard told BBC Radio Derby:

"Millwall are at times direct and they don't hide from that fact. It certainly suits their players and their style.

"Credit to them for being very effective and we saw that when we went there.

"We know what's coming from when we played at their place earlier this season, so we have to be ready to deal with that.

"Then it's up to us to be effective and make the most of our chances when we have the ball."

Match facts

  • Derby have only won one of their past six league games against Millwall (D3 L2), although that win did come in this exact fixture last season (3-0).
  • Millwall have failed to score in six of their past seven away league games at Derby, with their only goal in this run coming through Steve Morison in a 1-0 win in March 2014.
  • Including play-offs, Derby have won 13 of their past 18 home league matches against London opposition (D4 L1).
  • Millwall have not failed to score in four consecutive league matches since a run of six between April and August 2013.
  • Derby have lost just two home Championship games this season - fewer than any other side.
  • Millwall have won just eight points in their past 17 away league matches (P17 W1 D5 L11).

Wednesday 20th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom32169764402457
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3114984336751
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR31116143947-839
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
