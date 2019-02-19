Derby County v Millwall

Ashley Cole scored his first goal for Derby in the FA Cup fifth-round loss at Brighton on Saturday

Frank Lampard could hand a first Derby County start to Ashley Cole against Millwall for their Championship game.

Jack Marriott and George Evans are both pushing to start after coming off the bench against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Neil Harris is likely to avoid making too many changes to the side that beat AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, but striker Tom Elliott could start after illness.

Full-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) remains out meaning Murray Wallace will continue at left-back.

Derby County manager Frank Lampard told BBC Radio Derby:

"Millwall are at times direct and they don't hide from that fact. It certainly suits their players and their style.

"Credit to them for being very effective and we saw that when we went there.

"We know what's coming from when we played at their place earlier this season, so we have to be ready to deal with that.

"Then it's up to us to be effective and make the most of our chances when we have the ball."

Match facts