The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women19:30West Ham Women
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading Women v West Ham United Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women15105042103235
2Arsenal Women13110250113933
3Chelsea Women1585224111329
4B'ham City Women149141912728
5Bristol City Women146441316-322
6Reading Women135351818018
7West Ham Women145181927-816
8Liverpool Women145181122-1116
9Brighton Women152310931-229
10Everton Ladies12138723-166
11Yeovil Town Ladies131012839-313
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC