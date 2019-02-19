Rangers v Kilmarnock

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants his players to rediscover their "standards"

Rangers "got found out" after approaching Saturday's goalless draw with St Johnstone "with a bit of ego", says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side's dropped points allowed Celtic to pull eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

It was also their second successive 0-0 draw, with Gerrard's men facing a Scottish Cup replay against Kilmarnock after their stalemate at Rugby Park.

"It is a concern," said Gerrard before Wednesday's match in Glasgow.

"This doesn't happen very often so we're hoping this is not going to be a regular thing. But I've told the players in a very honest and truthful way that Saturday was not acceptable.

"I love my players to bits, they have gone to places for me and the fans that was above and beyond but there have to be times when you have to tell players certain thing.

"It can hurt the player in the short-term but will benefit them going forward. We need to go back to our standards, at the weekend I didn't see a proper Rangers team with the right mentality."

'We hope injured Dorrans won't be too long'

Gerrard is still without suspended goalkeeper Allan McGregor, but striker and top scorer Alfredo Morelos is available after serving two games of a three-match ban. He will miss Sunday's trip to Hamilton instead as the final match only applies to league fixtures.

Scott Arfield is in contention to return, Ryan Jack is an injury doubt while fellow midfielder Graeme Dorrans has suffered a delay in his bid to return following a near five-month absence.

"On the evidence of yesterday's training, Alfredo can't wait to get back out there," said Gerrard. "You always miss Morelos in the incredible form he is in.

"Dorrans had a setback a couple of weeks ago. It's very frustrating for us and him. Sometimes you get a setback, he was on the way from his knee injury and caught one on his toe. It happens in football.

"We've always looked as this competition as something we would love to win, all our focus and energy is on Kilmarnock."

Killie are without suspended defender Kirk Broadfoot and injured full-back Ross Millen but are hopeful centre-half Stuart Findlay will be fit.