Hearts: Demetri Mitchell injury as Michael Smith is ruled out for eight weeks

Demetri Mitchell aggravated a knee injury against Auchinleck Talbot

On-loan Manchester United wing-back Demetri Mitchell has added to Hearts injury woes after it was confirmed that Michael Smith faces two months out.

A scan confirmed that right-back Smith tore a muscle and damaged a tendon in Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot.

Mitchell suffered a recurrence of a knee injury that forced him to miss part of last season.

Manager Craig Levein said "it was just the way he twisted after he shot".

Levein, who had initially thought Smith could be ruled out for up to 12 weeks, told his club website that Hearts had options at full-back.

"We have Marcus Godinho and Jamie Brandon back and they have both played and played well," he said.

"I have been pleased with Marcus when he has played, so I have no complaints there."

Levein pointed out that Jake Mulraney and Bobby Burns could both fill in wide on the left in place of Mitchell.