Hibernian: Paul Heckingbottom appointed as head coach

New Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom (left) with Leeann Dempster and Robbie Stockdale

Former Barnsley and Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom has been appointed Hibernian's new head coach.

The 41-year-old Englishman has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract and will be assisted by former Scotland international Robbie Stockdale.

He succeeds Neil Lennon, who left the Scottish Premiership club last month.

"There is so much potential here and the club has everything going for it; I will give everything I have to be a success," said Heckingbottom.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work and meeting the players and staff on Thursday, before stepping up preparations for Saturday's game against Hamilton."

Heckingbottom was sacked by Leeds in June after only four months in charge, having finished 13th in the English Championship.

He had joined from Barnsley, who he led to promotion from League One and the Football League Trophy.

The former defender with Darlington, Norwich City, Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Mansfield Town, joined Barnsley's backroom staff after completing a degree in sports coaching.

After initially coaching the club's development squad, he had two stints as caretaker manager before signing a permanent contract in 2016.

He agreed a new deal in February 2018 but joined Leeds just a few days later. His tenure at Elland Road lasted for 16 games.

"Paul made a really positive impression on us from our first meeting with him," said Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster.

"His work at Barnsley speaks for itself, where he was able to combine the kind of dynamic, attacking football our own fans appreciate with the development of some talented young players.

"With the structure we already have in place, Paul is the right person to embrace that support and take it to a new level."