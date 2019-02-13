Wrexham's 1000 mile road trip in National League

Bryan Hughes also played for Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City

Manager Bryan Hughes says Wrexham face a "tough week" with three lengthy away trips in the National League.

Hughes, recently appointed Wrexham's third boss of the season, has a point.

The north Wales club face the prospect of covering over 1,200 miles in eight days and will spend a total of over 20 hours on a coach travelling to and from the games.

Their game at Boreham Wood, postponed due to snow on 1 February, has been re-arranged for Tuesday, 19 February.

The Dragons' trip to Essex comes in between Saturday's game at Hampshire-based Havant & Waterlooville and an away game in the north east of England at Gateshead the following Saturday.

Wrexham wanted to play at a later date due to the amount of travelling involved in such a short space of time but as the home team, Boreham Wood's preference was the National League preferred choice.

"It would have been nice if it had been put in the week after," Hughes said of the re-arranged fixture.

"But we're going to have to deal with it. We're at that stage of the season.

"The biggest thing for me is the players being mentally fatigued from all the travelling.

"They've got a lot of miles to get in so it's about keeping them focused and giving them as much rest as possible, as and when we can.

"It's going to be a tough week, but we're looking forward to it, we're in a good vein of form at the moment."

Hughes, who succeeded Graham Barrow at the Racecourse, said talks are ongoing over the appointment of an assistant.