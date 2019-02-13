Gordon Banks shirt campaign reaches 11,000 retweets

A Twitter campaign to allow Premier League goalkeepers to wear special shirts in memory of England World Cup winner Gordon Banks has gained over 11,000 retweets of support.

Former Stoke and Leicester goalkeeper Banks, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest in his position, died on Tuesday, aged 81.

Broadcaster Danny Baker has been lobbying the Premier League, suggesting each keeper wears a blue shirt bearing the number one on the back during the next set of fixtures.

It has had support from Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who said it would be a "perfect tribute".

The next round of Premier League fixtures starts on Friday, 22 February.