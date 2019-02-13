Shelley Kerr: Scotland coach says players leaving for England is 'a positive'

Scotland play England in their opening game of the 2019 World Cup

The departure of Scottish players to England can be seen as a positive for the national team, says Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr.

Since last July, Hibernian have lost eight players to English clubs, while Glasgow City's Abbi Grant left recently for Anderlecht.

The exodus comes as the Scotland team look forward to facing England in June in their first World Cup group game.

"Domestically, the game has taken a hit," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"From a positive it gives our best young players an opportunity to play senior football early. It's important that they're playing at the highest level possible.

"But in Scotland we need support from the clubs across the board and we need resource in the game. It's still evolving. Everyone in Scotland - especially the bigger clubs - can support the women's game."

Celtic recently announced their women's team would go full-time, while Hearts have said they will invest heavily in their side.

'The experimenting is done'

As their World Cup preparations continue, Scotland travel to Portugal at the end of the month to play Canada and Iceland in the Algarve Cup.

It will be only the second time Scotland have played in the tournament, the first coming in 2002 when Kerr featured in the squad.

Arsenal's Kim Little returns after suffering a fractured leg in October and Abi Harrison is back for the first time in over a year after completing a move from Hibs to Bristol City.

"The experimenting for us is done now. We did that in the first window," Kerr said of January's training trip to Spain.

"It's so, so important that we make sure that physically we are ready, mentally we are ready and tactically we are ready to face a really, really good tough opponent in Canada."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibs), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK).

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jen Beattie (Man City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Joelle Murray (Hibs), Kirsty Smith (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Man Utd), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Man City).

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Man City), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Jane Ross (West Ham).