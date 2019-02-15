Blair Henderson: Edinburgh City's trainee accountant has fine tally

As well as his 23 league goals, Blair Henderson has another eight this term in the cup competitions

Challenge Cup semi-final: Connah's Quay v Edinburgh City Venue: Deeside Stadium Date: 16 February Kick-off: 19:25 GMT

Blair Henderson has scored more league goals this season than any other player in Scotland. He's scored more than anyone in England, too.

In fact, none of the stars in any of Europe's top five divisions have found the net on more occasions in the league. Not Lionel Messi. Not Cristiano Ronaldo. Not Kylian Mbappe.

Not bad for someone who insists football - and playing for Scottish League Two leaders Edinburgh City - will always come second to his day job and his studies.

Henderson has scored 23 league goals in 24 games for James McDonaugh's side this term while training to become a chartered accountant near his home in the Scottish Borders.

"My work is the biggest thing in my life, it's something that I'm going to be doing for the next 50 years, whereas football is something I'm only going to be doing for maybe another 10 years," he says.

"But when the football is going well, it gives you a feeling that the day job doesn't give you."

'The Challenge Cup is a big competition'

City sit four points clear at the top of Scottish League Two, albeit having played two games more than second-placed Peterhead.

But there is also the possibility of further silverware, with the club travelling to face Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

"It would be unbelievable to win it but I think it will be very difficult," Henderson says of the meeting with a team who sit top of the Welsh Premier League.

"Connah's Quay go in as massive favourites, but we've done well in games like that this season. A lot of people talk down the Challenge Cup but when you're in it, it's a big competition.

"I'm just enjoying challenging for something. The other teams I've been at have mostly been mid-table and towards the bottom, so this is the first season I've had really pushing for something."

'I passed my target in November'

Henderson joined Edinburgh City from Annan Athletic on a free transfer in the summer, having previously spent time with Stirling Albion, Berwick Rangers and East Fife.

The striker, who started his career at Dunfermline Athletic, netted 16 times last season and says he has already exceeded his own personal targets.

"I said I wanted 20 goals and I passed that in November," he says. "I do put a bit of pressure on myself so it was nice to get that out of the way early on.

"It's been my best season by a long way, everywhere else I've been I've got one goal every two games but I've upped that here to a goal a game.

"This is the happiest I've been at any club. In the past, I was at places miles away, having to leave work early, get changed in the toilets, go to training and sometimes not even making it because of traffic."