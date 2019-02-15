Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 15 February

Play Off Conference

Cefn Druids v Aberystwyth Town, 19:45 GMT: James Davies scored the only goal of the game when Druids beat Aberystwyth at The Rock during phase one and Huw Griffiths could do with three points, having gone six games without a win. Aberystwyth are also searching for an elusive win, having not won in nine games.

Llanelli Town v Carmarthen Town, 19:45 GMT: Carmarthen hope to end a difficult week on a high after defeat at Llandudno and having three points deducted for fielding an ineligible player, ironically against Llanelli. Llanelli are six points off safety.

Saturday, 16 February

Championship Conference

Newtown v Caernarfon Town, 14:30 GMT: Newtown won 2-0 in the phase one fixture at Latham Park but Chris Hughes' side go into this game without a win in four. Caernarfon's five-match unbeaten run, which included three consecutive wins, ended in defeat at Connah's Quay last weekend.

The New Saints v Barry Town, 14:30 GMT: With leaders Connah's Quay in Irn-Bru Cup action, a win for New Saints would see them go top while victory for Barry Town would put them in second spot. Scott Ruscoe's Saints won 5-1 when the sides met at Park Hall earlier in the season.

Play Off Conference

Cardiff Met v Llandudno, 14:30 GMT: Llandudno remain bottom of the table but their first league win since September gives them hope and they were 1-0 winners at Cyncoed when the teams met during phase one in September.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 16 February

Merthyr Town v Hendon, 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 16 February

Ramsbottom United v Colwyn Bay, 15:00 GMT