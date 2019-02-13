Allan McGregor: Rangers seek disciplinary review after goalkeeper ban

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: McGregor's challenge on Ferguson

Rangers have called for the Scottish FA to review their disciplinary system "as a matter of extreme urgency" after Allan McGregor failed in an appeal against a two-match ban.

The keeper was charged retrospectively with violent conduct after kicking out at Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson last week.

McGregor, 37, challenged the decision, but it was upheld at a hearing on Wednesday at Hampden.

"Rangers has no option but to accept this decision," a statement read.

"However, it is abundantly clear questions about the current disciplinary system, which we believe is flawed, must be posed.

"Rangers has been in dialogue with the Scottish FA on this topic for some time and would urge that the system is now thoroughly reviewed as a matter of extreme urgency."

McGregor will miss St Johnstone's visit on Saturday and the Scottish Cup fourth-round replay against Kilmarnock.

The Ibrox side also lost their appeal against the red card shown to Alfredo Morelos in the 4-2 win at Pittodrie last Wednesday.

McGregor 'likes to leave a bit on you' - analysis

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds on Sportsound:

I know Allan McGregor well. He is a good lad but he has developed a habit of picking up the ball and shoulder-charging people. He likes to leave a bit on you. It is the first time I have seen him do that with his foot. I think they have called it correctly.

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald on Sportsound:

Anywhere else on the field it is a straight red card. It is endangering an opponent. He has already got the ball in his hands and he has gone in with a straight leg. Lewis Ferguson is a lucky boy. He could have done worse damage to him.