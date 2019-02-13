Andre Gray: Watford striker not guilty of Las Vegas assault

Gray scored the winning goal for Watford against Everton at the weekend

Watford striker Andre Gray has been found not guilty of assaulting a British woman in a Las Vegas nightclub.

Gray, 27, was charged with misdemeanour battery - an offence which carries a sentence of up to six months in jail - following an alleged altercation with a woman at Drai's nightclub in May 2018.

Gray was on holiday at the time without his partner, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

He did not attend the hearing on Wednesday at Las Vegas Justice Court.

Catherine Pegman told the court that after spending time together during the day, she reconnected with Gray at the nightclub and there was an incident in which he pulled her hair and a friend of his - Nathan Jones - poured a drink over her.

The accuser also claimed Gray called her several times after the incident to apologise. Attempts by the defence to have his phone records entered into evidence were denied by the judge, Joseph Sciscento.

He dismissed the case and found Gray not guilty.

Gray was represented by celebrity lawyer Alan Jackson, who - as a former public prosecutor - helped secure the murder conviction of music producer Phil Spector.

Co-counsel Shawn Perez said: "This was a foolish case and one that should never have been brought to trial."