Eric Harrison: Former Manchester United youth coach and Class of 92 mentor dies aged 81

Eric Harrison (top left) with the Manchester United youth team

Sir Alex Ferguson says Eric Harrison was "one of the greatest coaches of our time" following the death of the former Manchester United youth coach, credited with developing their 'Class of 92'.

Harrison, 81, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

After playing at Halifax, Hartlepool, Barrow and Southport, Harrison became youth team manager in 1981.

He led United to FA Youth Cup victories in 1992 and 1995.

Harrison was awarded an MBE for services to football in 2017 and Ferguson praised his ability to "make good human beings" out of young players.

Ferguson, who revamped United's scouting network following his appointment as manager in 1986, added: "On a personal level Eric had a wicked dry sense of humour and was straight talking and I admired that in him.

"When I came as manager I was lucky enough to have Eric on the staff as head of youth development, so I got to see the work he did and not just with the Class of 92 but with all the young players.

"He built character and determination in those young players and prepared them for the future. He was a teacher, he gave these players a path, a choice and he only did that through his own hard work and sacrifice.

"He was able to impart that education to the young which made him one of the greatest coaches of our time."

Manchester United said it was "deeply saddened" by Harrison's passing.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eric's family and friends at this sad and difficult time," it added.

'The man who made us'

"We've lost our mentor, our coach and the man who made us" Gary Neville

In 1992, his United side won the FA Youth Cup with what is regarded as one of the best crop of young players in the English game.

Gary Neville, David Beckham and Nicky Butt all went on to have long careers with England. Ryan Giggs and Robbie Savage did the same with Wales.

"We've lost our mentor, our coach and the man who made us," Gary Neville said.

"He taught us how to play, how to never give up, how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club. Eric we owe you everything."

The following year, Neville, Beckham and Savage were joined by Paul Scholes, Phil Neville and Keith Gillespie in the team that lost the final against Leeds.

In 1995, a United team captained by Phil Neville and coached by Harrison won the Youth Cup again.

Mark Hughes, Norman Whiteside, Clayton Blackmore and Graeme Hogg also became internationals after playing in a United FA Youth Cup final side managed by Harrison.

In total Harrison spent 27 years at Old Trafford and also spent four years as Wales assistant manager under Mark Hughes.

Former Wales striker John Hartson tweeted: "Sorry to hear the passing of Eric Harrison. I worked with Eric when he was Mark Hughes' assistant with the Wales national team. A lovely man."