Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham boss says people underestimate his side
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said "people underestimate us" and called his players "heroes" after they beat Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Champions League last-16 first leg.
Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente scored as Spurs dominated the second half at Wembley.
"The team is fighting. I am so proud," said Pochettino.
"They deserve full credit. What they are doing is amazing."
Despite a comfortable first-leg victory, Pochettino still believes there is "a lot of work to do" to progress to the quarter-finals.
The second leg is on 5 March at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion in Germany.
"3-0 is a very good result but at the same time I think we need to think that we need to finish the job," Pochettino added.
"Always when we play this competition and against a good side like Dortmund it is very difficult."
The Spurs boss appeared to make some tactical changes at half-time and said he "wanted to make the best decision" to turn the performance around.
"We spoke about our defensive positions and changed things a little. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't," said the Argentine.
"We have a lot of talented players. We have an unbelievable squad. I am happy with all the players. The only problem is that we can only play 11 players and not 22."