Gareth Bale: La Liga ask for Real Madrid forward to be sanctioned for gesture

Bale scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid against Atletico

La Liga have asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to sanction Gareth Bale for a "provocative gesture" as he celebrated scoring in Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Atletico Madrid.

The Welshman made an arm gesture after scoring his side's third goal and his 100th for the club in the 74th minute.

Bale raised his bent arm and hit it with his other hand, a gesture that is considered offensive in Spain.

La Liga has expressed a desire to cut out "offensive goal celebrations".

Bale has been used sparingly in recent weeks by Real and fallen out of favour with some fans - an online poll by newspaper AS, suggested 54% did not want him to be in their starting line-up. However, he did start their most recent match - the 2-1 Champions League last 16 first leg victory at Ajax.

The 29-year-old came on in the 57th minute against Atletico, before scoring his 12th of the season.

He celebrated with the gesture and later marched straight down the tunnel when the final whistle was blown, leaving his team-mates to celebrate in the centre circle without him.