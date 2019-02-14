Confederation Cup round-up

Nkana have an unbeaten run of 57 matches in Zambia in African continental club competitions

RS Berkane, Nkana, Asante Kotoko and Petro Atletico all won their second matches in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Renaissance Berkane went top of Group A as they came from behind to beat visiting fellow Moroccans Hassania Agadir 2-1.

Burkina Faso stars Alain Traore and Issoufou Dayo netted for Berkane after Ayoub el Mallouki had put Agadir ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Holders Raja Casablanca, the third team from Morocco in the group, were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw in Rabat by Congo Brazzaville visitors AS Otoho Oyo.

Berkane have four points, six-time CAF title winners Raja and Otoho two each and Agadir one in a section hard to call after just two rounds.

Group B

The woodwork helped Nigeria's Enugu Rangers preserve their unbeaten record with a 1-1 with CS Sfaxien in Tunisia on Wednesday.

In stoppage time Enugu conceded two corners and saw a Hani Amamou shot rebound off the crossbar after the second one.

Almost immediately, Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu made a reflex save from Ali Marzouki as the hosts chased maximum points.

The Nigerians had matched the home team and levelled just two minutes after falling behind during the second half.

Earlier Marzouki had claimed his fourth goal of the continental season by climbing highest and heading in a cross wide of Bonsu on 71 minutes.

Rangers equalised when Sfaxien goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen could only parry a Bobby Clement header from a free-kick to allow Senegalese Pape Ousmane Sane to score.

The other match in the group also ended in stalemate as Salitas drew 0-0 with Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel in Burkina Faso.

The two draws mean Enugu and Sfaxien have four points each with the Nigerians first on goal difference while Etoile and Salitas have one point each.

Group C

Zambian club Nkana maintained a record of never losing a continental club match at home by fighting back to edge Sudanese visitors Al Hilal 2-1.

Nkana stretched their unbeaten run in all African competitions to 57 matches, winning 41 and drawing 16 at various Zambian venues.

They went behind after just seven minutes when goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga ran out of his goal and was beaten by an angled shot from Waleed Bakhet.

The Zambian outfit equalised just seven minutes later to equalise with DR Congo-born Freddy Tshimenga tapping into the net a cross deflected into his path.

Captain Kevin Bwalya scored the winner on 75 minutes chipped the ball wide of Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Salim.

Former African champions Asante Kotoko of Ghana defeated the other Zambian challengers, Zesco United, 2-1 in Kumasi.

In an action-packed first half at the Baba Yara Stadium, 2004 Confederation Cup runners-up Kotoko scored twice and Zesco missed a penalty.

Kwame Bonsu put the Ghanaians ahead on eight minutes with a shot from outside the area that was deflected past Zesco captain and goalkeeper Jacob Banda.

Kotoko doubled their lead on 25 minutes with Emmanuel Gyamfi applying the finishing touch to a cross.

Zesco were denied a chance to halve the deficit when Kenyan Jesse Were had his spot-kick brilliantly pushed away by Felix Annan.

The Zambians reduced the arrears 18 minutes from time through Rahim Osumanu.

The results leave all four Group C clubs with three points from two games.

Group D

Algerian visitors NA Hussein Dey snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw against hosts Zamalek in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

Recent Moroccan signing Khalid Boutaib put five-time African champions Zamalek in front with a headed goal after 14 minutes at the Borg el Arab Stadium.

But the White Knights failed to net again and were floored by a last-minute goal from Faouzi Yaya.

Angola's Petro Atletico dominated Kenya's Gor Mahia more in Luanda than their 2-1 win suggests.

Manguxi and Brazilian Tony scored in the first-half with Nicholas Kipkirui grabbing a consolation for the Kenyans in stoppage time at the end of the game.

Hussein move to the top of the table with four points, one more than Petro and Gor with Zamalek propping up the group with a single point so far.

Group winners and runners-up advance to the quarter-finals of Africa's second-tier club competition.