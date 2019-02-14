Joe Mason: Plymouth Argyle contract offer turned down by former Wolves forward

Mason played 39 games for Wolves in a three-year spell at Molineux

Forward Joe Mason will not be rejoining former club Plymouth Argyle.

The 27-year-old free agent, who started his career at the Pilgrims, was offered a contract last week.

But the former Cardiff City player, who was released by Wolves last month, has turned down Argyle's approach.

"He has offers from other clubs in our division and the division below. We put an offer to him, but it's not going to happen for us," manager Derek Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"I spoke to the agent and he has better offers in other places."

Adams is still looking for another forward after Joel Grant was ruled out for much of the rest of the season after needing surgery on a shoulder injury.

"We are looking for somebody to give us added depth in that area, we're probably one player short at this moment in time," the Scot said.

"We didn't think he (Grant) would be out towards the end of the season, we thought his injury would have healed, but he's had to go for an operation now."