Exeter City: 'Man flu sweeps through League Two club

Nicky Law (centre) gave Exeter an early lead lead at Carlisle before the hosts levelled with 12 minutes to go

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side have fully recovered from a bout of "man flu" that swept through the League Two club's squad last week.

City faced their longest away trip of the season - a 700-mile round-trip to Carlisle - with most of their players and some staff ill.

"On Saturday I'd not spoken to a dressing room that had been so dead on their feet physically," Taylor said.

"They were coughing and spluttering, even on the coach journey up there."

City came away from their promotion rivals with a creditable 1-1 draw, but Taylor and his staff changed the side's training schedule in order to try and rid the team of the bug.

"I think it's known as 'man flu'," Taylor added to BBC Sport.

"We decided to clear the training ground on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and get the players back in on Wednesday, as opposed to having the Wednesday off, and nip it in the bud.

"Hopefully we've done that. There's still a few not fully right, but that's part and parcel of it."

City's players will need to be fully fit when they host Bury - one of League Two's in-form teams - on Saturday.

The third-placed Shakers are unbeaten in 10 games and six points above Exeter, who are vying for the final play-off place.

"The players have hopefully been refreshed this week and will fire into Bury this weekend," said Taylor.

"We've still done enough training this week and we're still fit enough to see what we can get out of the Bury game.

"It's a big game for us - another mark of where we're at as a team."