Marek Hamsik: Napoli midfielder agrees move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang

Hamsik is Napoli's record goalscorer

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has agreed a move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

The Slovakia midfielder, 31, scored 121 goals in 520 games for the Serie A side, after joining the club in 2007.

He is the club's all-time leading goalscorer and record appearance holder.

"I wish Marek Hamsik happiness in China," said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. "The door will always be open for him here."

Hamsik won the Coppa Italia twice with Napoli.

He became the club's leading scorer in December 2017 when he overtook Diego Maradona's record of 115 goals and in November 2018 passed Giuseppe Bruscolotti's total of 511 appearances.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "First I have to apologize with you blue fans: I wanted, I hoped, I dreamed of saying goodbye embraced by your applause. You have always supported and loved me unconditionally in beautiful or difficult moments: I will always be grateful for this.

"Napoli - I got it tattooed on my skin, just like the first victory in the Italian Cup after 25 years. It's impossible to forget that party. It's impossible to forget the moment when I broke Bruscolotti's record or when I beat Maradona's goal record.

"This makes me extremely proud. Here in Naples were born my three children, Neapolitans in all respects. I love you and I will love this city forever."

Hamsik will join up with former Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco and ex-Benfica attacker Nicolas Gaitan at Dalian.