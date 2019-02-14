Scottish Cup: BBC Scotland TV to broadcast live Tannadice and Firhill quarter-finals
BBC Scotland is to broadcast live the Scottish Cup quarter-finals hosted by Dundee United and Partick Thistle.
Dundee United against Ross County or Inverness Caledonian Thistle will be on Sunday 3 March on BBC One Scotland.
Hearts' visit to Firhill the following evening will be on BBC Scotland's new channel.
Hibernian host Celtic on Saturday 2 March, while Aberdeen will be at home to Kilmarnock or Rangers the next day.
Caley Thistle host neighbours County in their replay on Tuesday 19 February, with Kilmarnock travelling to Ibrox the following evening.
Scottish Cup quarter-final schedule
Saturday 2 March (17.15 GMT); Hibernian v Celtic
Sunday 3 March (13.30); Aberdeen v Kilmarnock or Rangers
Sunday 3 March (15.30); Dundee United v Ross County or Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Live on BBC One Scotland)
Monday 4 March (19.05); Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian (Live on BBC Scotland)