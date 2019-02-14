Hibs will be attack-minded and promote youth under Paul Heckingbottom - Robbie Stockdale

Paul Heckingbottom, right, and his assistant Robbie Stockdale

Hibernian are getting an "attack-minded" head coach after appointing Paul Heckingbottom, says assistant Robbie Stockdale.

Heckingbottom, chosen to succeed Neil Lennon, was previously in charge of Barnsley and Leeds United.

"Supporters should expect a team that will give their all, work hard and be attack-minded," Stockdale said.

"We've got good experience and we are both keen to promote young players."

Stockdale was first-team coach with Sunderland and had three spells as caretaker before leaving the club following their relegation to League One and the appointment of Jack Ross as manager last summer.

The 39-year-old former Scotland, Middlesbrough and Tranmere Rovers full-back told Hibs' website that he and Heckingbottom had come through the FA coaching system together and hoped the Englishman could repeat his success at Barnsley.

"If you look at Paul's Barnsley team, they punched above their weight for long periods in the Championship and he gave young players a chance with some really good experienced players around them," Stockdale said.

"The way football's going, if you can produce home-grown players through your own academy that have an affinity with your club then supporters get behind them.

"Add to that the experience we can get in from outside the building then hopefully we can build a powerful squad."