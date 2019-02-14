Institute and Derry City agree Michael McCrudden transfer terms

McCrudden was Institute's top goalscorer last season as they earned promotion from the Championship

Institute have confirmed they have agreed terms with Derry City regarding the transfer of Michael McCrudden to the League of Ireland club.

The Stute captain had said he would not play for the Irish Premiership club again after signing a pre-contract agreement to join Derry City in July.

The striker signed an 18-month deal with the Candystripes but was not happy the transfer did not happen in January.

Derry City host UCD in their opening Premier Division fixture on Friday.

"The Boards of both clubs acknowledge that this has been a complicated, difficult and protracted process," read a statement from Institute released on Thursday.

"With that in mind, the two clubs have agreed to take appropriate measures to ensure that all future inter-club business is conducted in an appropriate and professional manner with due respect to agreed protocols and in the interests of mutual respect and enhanced future cooperation."

McCrudden, 27, had scored 19 goals for Institute during the 2018-19 campaign, but attracted interest from a number of clubs during the January transfer window.